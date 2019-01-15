Sports

Kutztown women's hoops sits atop the PSAC East

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - After a tough start to season, Kutztown women's basketball has surged to the stop of the division. The Golden Bears began the 2018-19 campaign losing six of seven games. Now the team is 7-2 in its last nine contests and leads the PSAC East division.

KU is just one game ahead of Bloomsburg and East Stroudsburg. The team has seven straight divisional games upcoming and feels it is peaking at the right time, according to head coach Janet Malouf.

The Golden Bears were the PSAC East Preseason Favorite.

