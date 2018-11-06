Sports

Lafayette faces one final test against Army, before rivalry meeting next week

EASTON, PA. - Lafayette has one more test before their rivalry showdown with Lehigh next week. The Leopards will travel to West Point this Saturday for a game against Army. 

Lafayette is coming off a home loss last Saturday to Holy Cross, 40-14. They now face a tall task in their final non-conference game of the season. Army comes into this contest having won their last five games. 

The Leopards will try to bounce back against a tough triple-option opponent. 

 

