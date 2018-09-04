Sports

Lafayette looks to bounce back against Delaware

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:46 PM EDT

Lafayette looks to bounce back against Delaware

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football struggled offensively in the team's season-opening loss to Sacred Heart last weekend. The Leopards look to bounce back and capture the first win of the 2018 campaign this Saturday against Delaware.

Head coach John Garrett and his team will travel to face the Blue Hens this weekend. Garrett hopes his team can execute better than it did in the season opener.

Delaware suffered a 21-19 defeated to Rhode Island last weekend.

WFMZ's Dave Lesko has more on the Leopards heading into this weekend's match-up.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Eagles prepare for opener with Foles

New Eagles prepare for opener with Foles

Former Phillies slugger announces retirement

New Former Phillies slugger announces retirement

Lafayette looks to bounce back against Delaware

New Lafayette looks to bounce back against Delaware

Moravian Academy field hockey begins new era

New Moravian Academy field hockey begins new era

Exeter field hockey enjoys strong start

New Exeter field hockey enjoys strong start

A mix of youth, upperclassmen producing for Schuylkill Valley

New A mix of youth, upperclassmen producing for Schuylkill Valley

Tiger, Mickelson, DeChambeau set for Ryder Cup
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Updated Tiger, Mickelson, DeChambeau set for Ryder Cup

CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions

Nike investors aren't happy about the Colin Kaepernick ad
Colin Kaepernick/Nike via CNN

Nike investors aren't happy about the Colin Kaepernick ad

Joey Votto trades fan for shirt off his back
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joey Votto trades fan for shirt off his back