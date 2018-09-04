Lafayette looks to bounce back against Delaware

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football struggled offensively in the team's season-opening loss to Sacred Heart last weekend. The Leopards look to bounce back and capture the first win of the 2018 campaign this Saturday against Delaware.

Head coach John Garrett and his team will travel to face the Blue Hens this weekend. Garrett hopes his team can execute better than it did in the season opener.

Delaware suffered a 21-19 defeated to Rhode Island last weekend.

WFMZ's Dave Lesko has more on the Leopards heading into this weekend's match-up.