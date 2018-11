EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette men's basketball is coming off a 10-21 season a year ago, but looks to compile a few more wins this season.

The Leopards are a young team, including last year's Patriot League Freshman of the Year Alex Petrie. The team believes they can score and hopes that will turn into more success this winter.

Lafayette is off to a 1-1 start this year and visits Penn on Tuesday.