Lafayette sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League baseball

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette swept Lehigh in a Patriot League doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at J. David Walker Field. The Leopards won the first game 4-1 and the second contest 10-9.

The first game did not feature a lot of offense, but the Leopards were efficient as they scored four runs on seven hits. The bats came alive in the second contest as the teams combined for 23 hits.

The two teams will face off in another doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch of the twin bill is set for noon.