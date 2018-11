KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University men's basketball team opens up the 2018-19 season this week with a familar face leading the way. The Golden Bears will be led by two-year captain, Anthony Lee, who is a pre-season All-American.

Lee, and his shooting abilities, look to help KU get to the top of the PSAC this winter.

The team will also look to replace point guard Ethan Ridgeway.

KU faces West Liberty on Friday in the season opener.