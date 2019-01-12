Lehigh beats Bucknell for first home win of season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh competed at home for the first time in nearly six weeks and treated the hometown faithful to a 34-12 win over Bucknell in a league dual match inside the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The victory is the team's second straight dual win this season, the first at home, and the first EIWA victory of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mountain Hawks (2-7) won seven bouts in route to the win. Three of those victories were by fall in the first period of the bouts.

The team does not have a lot of time celebrate the win as Lehigh hosts no. 7 Cornell on Saturday. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m.