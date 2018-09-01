Sports

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

Bragalone becomes all-time leading rusher

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 07:45 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 07:45 PM EDT

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh edged Saint Francis 21-19 in its 2018 season opener at Goodman Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game where history was made.

In the game, Dominick Bragalone became the program's leader in all-time rushing yards. In total on Saturday, the senior finished with 137 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. In his career, he now has 3,704 rushing yards.

Saint Francis had an opportunity to take the lead and ultimately the win with a late-game field goal, but the Mountain Hawks blocked the attempt to preserve the narrow advantage.

Lehigh hosts no. 19 Villanova on Sept. 8. Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.

 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

New Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

New Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St
Associated Press

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl