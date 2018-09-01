Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh edged Saint Francis 21-19 in its 2018 season opener at Goodman Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game where history was made.

In the game, Dominick Bragalone became the program's leader in all-time rushing yards. In total on Saturday, the senior finished with 137 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. In his career, he now has 3,704 rushing yards.

Saint Francis had an opportunity to take the lead and ultimately the win with a late-game field goal, but the Mountain Hawks blocked the attempt to preserve the narrow advantage.

Lehigh hosts no. 19 Villanova on Sept. 8. Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.