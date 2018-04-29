Lehigh falls to Loyola in Patriot League title game

BALTIMORE, Md. - Lehigh fell to Loyola in the Patriot League men's lacrosse title game, 15-8, Sunday afternoon at Loyola.

The Mountain Hawks and Greyhounds were all tied up at five goals apiece after the first half. A seven goal outburst in the third quarter helped lead the Greyhounds to the title.

Junior Andrew Pettit lead the Mountain Hawks in scoring with four goals on the day. Freshman James Spence finished with 10 saves, allowing 13 goals.

Lehigh finished its season with a 10-7 record, they have posted double-digit victories four times in the last seven years.