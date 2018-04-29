Sports

Lehigh falls to Loyola in Patriot League title game

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 07:30 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 07:30 PM EDT

BALTIMORE, Md. - Lehigh fell to Loyola in the Patriot League men's lacrosse title game, 15-8, Sunday afternoon at Loyola. 

The Mountain Hawks and Greyhounds were all tied up at five goals apiece after the first half. A seven goal outburst in the third quarter helped lead the Greyhounds to the title. 

Junior Andrew Pettit lead the Mountain Hawks in scoring with four goals on the day. Freshman James Spence finished with 10 saves, allowing 13 goals.

Lehigh finished its season with a 10-7 record, they have posted double-digit victories four times in the last seven years. 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Braves rout Phillies in series finale, Crawford placed on DL

Braves rout Phillies in series finale, Crawford placed on DL

IronPigs sweep the RailRiders

IronPigs sweep the RailRiders

Steelhawks fall to 0-3

Steelhawks fall to 0-3

Lehigh falls to Loyola in Patriot League title game

Lehigh falls to Loyola in Patriot League title game

Eagles re-sign Sproles

Eagles re-sign Sproles

Singapore Sevens: Fiji leads championship for 1st time
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Singapore Sevens: Fiji leads championship for 1st time

Phantoms win in OT, advance in playoffs

Phantoms win in OT, advance in playoffs

Fightins game rained out for second straight day

Fightins game rained out for second straight day

Herrera makes great catch for Phils in 4-1 loss to Braves

Herrera makes great catch for Phils in 4-1 loss to Braves

Rain postpones IronPigs game

Rain postpones IronPigs game