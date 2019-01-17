Lehigh keeps rolling, Lafayette falls at home

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Both local Patriot League men's basketball teams played at home this evening, but each ending with a different result.

The Lehigh men kept on rolling with their eighth straight over American 83-76. Lance Tejada led the way for the Mountain Hawks with 14 points. Five players finished in double figures for the Mountain Hawks.

Lafayette played host to Navy, and fell to 1-5 in league play with a 85-77 loss. Justin Jaworski paced the Leopards with 20 points.