Lehigh keeps rolling, Lafayette falls at home

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 11:06 PM EST

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Both local Patriot League men's basketball teams played at home this evening, but each ending with a different result. 

The Lehigh men kept on rolling with their eighth straight over American 83-76. Lance Tejada led the way for the Mountain Hawks with 14 points. Five players finished in double figures for the Mountain Hawks. 

Lafayette played host to Navy, and fell to 1-5 in league play with a 85-77 loss. Justin Jaworski paced the Leopards with 20 points. 

