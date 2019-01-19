Lehigh men, women lose in home doubleheader

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's and women's basketball teams lost at home on Saturday afternoon. The men's squad fell to Bucknell 85-83 in the final seconds while the women's team lost to American, 61-53.

In the men's game, Lehigh's Kyle Leufroy scored a game-high 26 points for the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh gave up the game-winning basket with just seconds left in the game.

In the women's contest, Elina Koskimies notched a game-high 20 points for American. Camryn Buhr led Lehigh with 10 markers.