Lehigh's Jordan Wood advances to NCAA semis

PITTSBURGH - Following Friday morning's session, one Lehigh wrestler remains in contention for a national title at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Sophomore Jordan Wood won in his quarterfinal bout to earn All-American honors and advance to the semi-finals.

Wood's win makes it that Lehigh has had at least one national semifinalist nine times in the last 10 years. He will face the top seed at heavyweight, Derek White of Oklahoma State, in the bout with a spot in the championship bout on the line.

Jordan Kutler and Ryan Preisch lost their quarterfinal contests, but rebounded in the consolations to stay alive in the Round of 12 for Friday night's session. They are joined by Josh Humphreys and Gordon Wolf in that round to compete for the right to be named an All-American.

Jake Jakobsen lost on Friday morning and was eliminated from the tournament.

The Mountain Hawks compiled 22 points now in the team competition of the multi-day event and sit 17th in the team standings. Penn State leads the team competition.

Outside of Lehigh, another local connection was in action at the national championships. Nebraska's Mikey Labriola, who went to Bethlehem Catholic, lost in the quarterfinal round at 174 pounds. He will wrestle Friday night in the consolation round.

Friday night's session will begin at 8 p.m.