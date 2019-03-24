Sports

Lehigh softball sweeps Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. - Lehigh's pitching quieted Lafayette while the hitting provided ample run support as the Mountain Hawks swept their rival Leopards in a Patriot League softball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The dlublehader was the opening two games of league play this season for Lehigh.

Lehigh won the first game 6-0 and the second contest 4-1

The Mountain Hawk pitchers allowed just one run combined and scattered four hits across the two games.

The sweep snaps a 12-game losing streak for Lehigh.

The two teams play once more on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

