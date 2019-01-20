Lehigh wrestling beats American, 25-12

WASHINGTON - Lehigh defeated American 25-12 on Saturday inside Bender Arena as the Mountain Hawks won their fourth straight dual meet. Lehigh is now 4-7 overall this season.

The Hawks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the dual. Lehigh won the first six bouts and were victorious in seven total during the match.

Lehigh won the first three bouts by fall and then the next by tech fall followed by major decision and then decision before losing for the first time via an injury default.

The Lehigh grapplers visit Navy on Sunday. The match is set for 2 p.m.