Leopards fall at St. Peter's in OT to open their season

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The Lafayette Leopards men's basketball team opened up their season with a road tilt against St. Peter's in Jersey City.

The Leopards came up short in an overtime thriller, 92-86. They held a 40-33 lead at the end of the first half, but were outscored 14-7 in the overtime period.

Justin Jaworski lead the way for the Leopards with 28 points, he also added five rebounds. The next highest scorers were, Alex Petrie with 18 and Kyle Stout with 17.

Lafayette shot 42.4% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc in the overtime loss.

Next for the Leopards is meeting with La Salle in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.