BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

BuzzFeed: Sources say Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress - more >>

Sports

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:57 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 10:57 PM EST

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Liberty and Easton emerged victorious after EPC matches on Thursday evening.

The Hurricanes defeated Stroudsburg 43-21 in a battle of two of the top three teams at the 3A level in District 11. Liberty won five of the final six bouts to earn the victory.

At Parkland, Easton defeated the Trojans 50-9 to move to 8-2 overall this season. The Rovers snapped Parkland's 5-match win streak in dual competition. The Rovers won the final seven bouts to earn the dominant victory.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Reading pulls away late, beats Wilson

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Conrad Weiser, Brandywine boast wins

Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

New Flyers trade Taylor Leier to Buffalo

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves