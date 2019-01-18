Liberty, Easton pick up EPC wrestling wins

Liberty and Easton emerged victorious after EPC matches on Thursday evening.

The Hurricanes defeated Stroudsburg 43-21 in a battle of two of the top three teams at the 3A level in District 11. Liberty won five of the final six bouts to earn the victory.

At Parkland, Easton defeated the Trojans 50-9 to move to 8-2 overall this season. The Rovers snapped Parkland's 5-match win streak in dual competition. The Rovers won the final seven bouts to earn the dominant victory.