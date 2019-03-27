Sports

Liberty fights back, edges Easton

Hurricanes win 9-5

Liberty fights back, edges Easton

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty stormed back from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Easton 9-5 in an EPC softball game on Tuesday afternoon. The contest pitted two teams that are expected to compete for the EPC Steel Division title this season.

The Rovers took a 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Hurricanes began to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of that frame. Liberty took the lead in the fourth inning thanks to a three-run home run by Kaitlin Borda and they went on to victory.

