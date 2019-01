BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty wrestling hits the mats tonight against Stroudsburg at home in an EPC dual. The Hurricanes enter as the top team at the 3A level in District 11 and the Mounties are ranked third.

This season has been on for the record books for Liberty as they upset Bethlehem Catholic and head coach Jody Karam captured his 400th career win. However, after the team's trip to the Virigina Duals, they got a wake up call and are hungry to get back at it.