Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

READING, Pa. - The 58th annual Reading Hot Stovers Banquest takes place tonight with Greg Luzinski and Dan Plesac headlining the event at the Double Tree in Reading. Also current Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trevino will be in attendance as well.

Luzinski played for the Reading Phillies in the 1970 season and played for the Phillies as well. He knows it takes a special player to fit in with a Philly sports team and believes Bryce Harper would be a good fit in the team's outfield.