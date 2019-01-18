Sports

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 07:01 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 07:01 PM EST

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

READING, Pa. - The 58th annual Reading Hot Stovers Banquest takes place tonight with Greg Luzinski and Dan Plesac headlining the event at the Double Tree in Reading. Also current Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trevino will be in attendance as well.

Luzinski played for the Reading Phillies in the 1970 season and played for the Phillies as well. He knows it takes a special player to fit in with a Philly sports team and believes Bryce Harper would be a good fit in the team's outfield.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Colonial, Schuylkill Leagues announce football cooperative

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Luzinski, Plesac headline tonight's Hot Stovers Banquet

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Liberty hosts Stroudsburg tonight

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves

Royals, Phantoms make roster moves

Saucon Valley tops Wilson

New Saucon Valley tops Wilson

Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

New Embiid, Butler lead 76ers' 120-96 rout of Pacers

Serena Williams crushes Eugenie Bouchard at Australian Open
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images via CNN

Serena Williams crushes Eugenie Bouchard at Australian Open

Nishikori wins Australian Open epic, Halep survives again
Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Nishikori wins Australian Open epic, Halep survives again

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Alvernia men, Albright women come away with rivalry wins

Alvernia men, Albright women come away with rivalry wins