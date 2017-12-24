Manchester scores early, often in win over Reading

Royals vs. Monarchs 12.23.17 Highlights

Reading, Pa. – Reading Royals forward Jimmy DeVito scored his first Royals goal in a 6-2 loss to the Manchester Monarchs Saturday at Santander Arena. Ryan Penny also scored for Reading.



The Royals are 14-13-2-0, good for 30 points. Reading had 34 points at the same point last season.



Manchester had three goals in the second and jumped to a 4-0 lead through two. Matt Marcinew, Matt Schmalz and Jordan Smotherman tallied. Smotherman punctuated the middle period with a shot at the right post that solved Dekanich with 1:31 to go in the frame.



Penny deflected a shot at the slot to pull Reading within three at 6:39 of the frame. Hora shot it from the right blue line. Penny has eight goals this season.



Reading allowed two more goals before DeVito’s shot from the bottom of the right circle sniped over Komm’s shoulder. DeVito has six goals this season. The native of Bloomingdale, IL has played in three games with Reading since the Royals acquired him from Rapid City last week.



Martin Nemcik provided the Monarchs with the first goal, one-timing in his first of the season on a slap shot from the high slot. Mikkel Aagaard assisted at 14:32 of the first. The Monarchs led by one after one.



Reading’s power play was 0-for-1 and Manchester’s was 0-for-4. The Royals are 14-for-14 on the kill against Manchester this season.

Story courtesy of the Reading Royals