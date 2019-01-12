Monarchs top Royals, 3-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Reading Royals 3-1 on Friday night in an ECHL game at SNHU Arena. Reading's lone goal came on a power play in the third period, off the stick of Frank DiChiara.

Manchester scored two goals in the first period to jump out to a 2-0 advantage. The hosts then tacked on a third tally just a few minutes into the final period.

Callum Booth registered 35 saves in the loss in goal for the Royals.

Reading is now at the halfway point of the season as it visits Worcester on Saturday. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.