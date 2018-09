BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Academy field hockey takes to the field this season without legendary head coach Debbie Bross. Bross retired in the offseason after nearly 40 years at the helm and 540 wins, which ushered in a new chapter for the program.

Former assistant coach Wendy Sheetz takes over the duties and is now piloting a team that has a nice balance on its roster with eight seniors and 11 freshman.