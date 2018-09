BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College opened up the 2018 season with a 24-0 win over King's College at Rocco Calvo Field.

The Greyhounds amassed 452 total yards of offense in the home win, including 262 rushing yards.

Quarterback Doug Erney finished the game with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns.

On Sept. 8, Moravian visits McDaniel College.