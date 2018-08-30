Sports

Moravian football faces King's in opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College football opens the 2018 season at home on Saturday afternoon against King's College in a non-conference game.

The Greyhounds will enjoy the new turf surface at Rocco Calvo Field, which was just recently installed.

Moravian is coming off a 2-8 season a year ago, including a season-opening loss to King's that the 'Hounds look to avenge. Head coach Jeff Pukszyn likes the culture change his team went through in preseason and wants to get off to a good start in Week 1.

