Moravian men capture school's first Landmark title

Feb 24, 2018

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:39 PM EST

HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The Moravian College men's basketball team earned the program's first Landmark Conference championship with a 81-78 win over top seed Juniata College on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Greyhounds earn an automatic bid into the 2018 NCAA tournament.

The win was the team's 20th of the season, setting a new school record for most wins in a season. The conference crown was only the second time the program has ever won the championship of the conference it was playing in.

Moravian discovers its first round opponent for the NCAA tournament on Monday afternoon during the NCAA Selection Show.

