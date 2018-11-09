Sports

Moravian men's basketball falls in opener, women's cruise to win

The Moravian men's and women's basketball teams each began their season Wednesday night with a tough first match up. 

The men played host to 15th ranked Johns Hopkins. The Greyhounds found themselves down by four in the final minute of their 81-75 loss. 

The women traveled to Reading for a meeting with Albright. Moravian held a 10 point lead at the half, as the Greyhounds cruised their way to a 58-45 win.

Next for the men's, a road trip to William Paterson University next Tuesday, and for the women's their home opener against Penn State-Lehigh Valley. 

