BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian played host to Montclair State on the baseball diamond Wednesday afternoon, and they picked up the win over the Red Hawks 4-2.

Moravian fell into a 2-0 hole in the top of the fourth, but they would respond with two runs of their own in the home half of the inning.

The Greyhounds added two more runs in the seventh inning to secure the win.