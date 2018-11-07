Mountain Hawks soar in season opener, down Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - The Lehigh men's basketball team opened with their season with a 24 point road win over Monmouth on Tuesday night.

The Mountain Hawks key contributors start with Pat Andree and his game high 31 points. Andree shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, and also added eight rebounds.

Jordan Cohen tallied 15, and Kyle Leufroy added 11 of his own with nine rebounds in the Mountain Hawks victory.

Next up for Lehigh is a road trip this Friday to take on non-conference opponent Miami of the ACC.