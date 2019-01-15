Muhlenberg, Kutztown, BC pull off victories

Sports

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 11:15 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 11:15 PM EST

A big night on the hardwood in Berks County resulted in no unbeaten teams left by night's end.  The two remaining undefeated teams lost on Monday night in big games.

Muhlenberg knocked off Wilson 70-56 in a Berks I game to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the 2018-19 campaign. The win pushed the Muhls to 10-4 this year.

Kutztown rolled past Antietam 68-49 in a Berks III contest to give them their first setback of the season.

Lastly, Berks Catholic defeated Conrad Weiser 62-49 in a Berks II battle. With the win, the Saints are now 5-0 in Berks II play this season.

