The quarterfinal round of the 2018 District 11 basketball players began on Thursday night. The weather postponed several contests, but a few went on as scheduled.

In the 6A girl's bracket, #4 Nazareth rolled over #5 Parkland 46-33. The Blue Eagles led 23-6 at the half. Also, #2 Freedom outlasted #7 Northampton 64-48 in overtime.

In the 5A boy's bracket, #4 Blue Mountain defeated #5 Southern Lehigh 53-43.

