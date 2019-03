EASTON, Pa. - Upset with the finish to last year's campaign, the Notre Dame Green Pond baseball team is motivated for 2019. The Crusaders fell short of their goals last year, but are poised to reach them this spring.

Seven starters return this year for NDGP from last year's squad, but the team admits that the Colonial League is tough. They analyzed what went wrong a year ago and are ready to correct them this year.