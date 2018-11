EASTON, Pa. - For the second straight week Notre Dame G.P. takes on a Schuylkill League team as the Crusaders face North Schuylkill for the District 11 3A championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders edged Tamaqua last week while the Spartans defeated Jim Thorpe.

The game slated for Friday night, but will now be played on Saturday afternoon at Lehighton. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.