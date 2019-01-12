Sports

NDGP falls to national-power St. Edward (Oh.)

EASTON, Pa. - St. Edward (Oh.) lived up to the hype as the nationally-ranked team defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 55-12 in a non-league wrestling match at Notre Dame Green Pond High School on Friday night. St. Edward is one of the top-ranked high school wrestling programs in the country. 

The Crusaders trailed 6-0 after the first bout, but then took a 12-11 lead later in the match. From there it was all the Eagles. The Ohio team won the next bouts, the final four by forfeit, to cruise to the win.

