NDGP sweeps Bangor in basketball

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 10:54 PM EST

Notre Dame Green Pond swept Bangor on the hardwood on Monday night as the Crusaders won both boys and girls Colonial League basketball games over the Slaters to start off the week. The NDGP boys won 75-73 while the girls team triumphed 36-34.

Ben Holland scored a game-high 38 points for the Slaters in the loss in the boys' game. In the girls' tilt, Cassie Murphy registered a team-high 10 points for NDGP.

For the NDGP girls team the victory keep them undefeated in league play this season.

