New York Giants draft Barkley second overall

ARLINGTON, Tx. - The New York Giants selected Whitehall High School and Penn State product Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley is a Coplay native and was in attendance for the draft in Texas.

With Barkley heading to the Giants, an NFC East rival of the Philadelphia Eagles, that guarantees he will be playing at least one game per season at Lincoln Financial Field. Additionally, his home games will be at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Barkley was the first running back taken in the draft. The Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the top pick overall.