No. 15 Lehigh lacrosse captures fifth straight win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - No. 15 Lehigh defeated navy 15-8 in a Patriot League men's lacrosse game on Saturday afternoon. The win is the fifth straight for the Mountain Hawks, which is program's longest win streak since 2013. Lehigh also moves to 4-0 in league play with the victory.

The Mountain Hawks scored 11 of the game's final 13 goals to finish strong and earn the victory. Also, the win was the 100th for Lehigh head coach Kevin Cassese in his career.

Lucas Spence led all scorers with four goals for Lehigh. Mickey Fitzpatrick, Alex Tumminello, Tristan Rai, and Tommy Schelling each netted two goals for the Mountain Hawks.

The team returns to action on March 30 when it hosts Boston University.