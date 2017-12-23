Northampton escapes Nazareth with win, remains undefeated

Northampton vs. Nazareth GBB...

NAZARETH, Pa. - Northampton and Nazareth girl's basketball teams both were undefeated going into their battle on Friday night. It was the Konkrete Kids still boasting an unblemished record after the final buzzer.

Northampton topped Nazareth 41-40 in overtime in an EPC girl's basketball game at Nazareth Area High School on Friday night. The Blue Eagles final shot hung on the top of the rim for several seconds before falling off.