Northampton leads district rankings

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Without much fanfare, Northampton girls basketball has gone 12-2 so far this season and sits atop the District 11-6A rankings. That strong start made them just one of two teams to already clinch a district playoff berth, along with Nazareth.

The Konkrete Kids credit their ball movement and teammwork as a reason for the success, and they will look to keep that going with big games against Easton, Nazareth, Parkland, and Central Catholic coming up.