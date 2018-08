CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Northern Lehigh was winless in 2017. The Bulldogs now have won two games in the first seven days of the 2018 season.

The Bulldogs bested Catasauqua 48-0 in a unique Thursday night game at Alumni Field. With the loss, the Rough Riders fell to 0-2 this year.

Both Aaron Rudolph and Justin Paul scored two touchdowns to help lead NL to victory.