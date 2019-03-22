Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

OLEY, Pa. - While recent wet weather has altered the start of the regular seasons for most baseball teams in the area, the Oley Valley squad has already seen game action,. The Lynx played several contests in Florida and now return to Berks County ready to take on the local competition.

Oley returns seven starters from last year's squad that made deep runs in both the district and state playoffs. This year's squad is aiming for a balanced attack.