Sports

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 06:22 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 06:22 PM EDT

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

OLEY, Pa. - While recent wet weather has altered the start of the regular seasons for most baseball teams in the area, the Oley Valley squad has already seen game action,. The Lynx played several contests in Florida and now return to Berks County ready to take on the local competition.

Oley returns seven starters from last year's squad that made deep runs in both the district and state playoffs. This year's squad is aiming for a balanced attack.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phantoms take first game of home-and-home with Pens

Phantoms take first game of home-and-home with Pens

Exeter edges Easton, 14-10

Exeter edges Easton, 14-10

Royals take down Growlers

Royals take down Growlers

Berks Catholic boys lacrosse notches win

Berks Catholic boys lacrosse notches win

Wood falls in sudden victory in NCAA semis
69 News

Wood falls in sudden victory in NCAA semis

Berks Catholic girls lacrosse rolls past Garden Spot
69 News

Berks Catholic girls lacrosse rolls past Garden Spot

NDGP baseball ready to rebound this season

NDGP baseball ready to rebound this season

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

NCAA tournament: VT defeats Saint Louis, 66-52
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NCAA tournament: VT defeats Saint Louis, 66-52

NCAA tournament: UCF glides by VCU, 73-58
Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images

NCAA tournament: UCF glides by VCU, 73-58