The girls volleyball PIAA championships began on Tuesday night, with several area teams competing for a chance to win a state title.

You can view the scores from their matches below.

Scores:

Parkland def. South Western, 3-0

Garnet Valley def. Emmaus, 3-0

Upper Merion def. Exeter, 3-1

ACCHS def. Palmyra, 3-1

Brackets and scores click here.

You can follow the action with our local scoreboard.