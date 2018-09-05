Sports

Parkland downs Central Catholic, 3-2

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:43 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 10:43 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland staved off a Central Catholic comeback to win 3-2 in an EPC girls volleyball match at Parkland High School on Tuesday night. The Trojans won the first two sets, but the Vikettes stormed back to captured the next two, setting up a decisive fifth set.

Parkland won the final set, 15-12, to win the match.

Both teams are coming off successful 2017 seasons with Central Catholic making an appearance in the PIAA finals and Parkland advancing to the state semi-finals a year ago.

