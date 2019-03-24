Pennridge falls short in 2OT in PIAA title game

HERSHEY, Pa. - Kennedy Catholic prevailed 64-62 over Pennridge in double overtime at the Giant Center on Saturday night to win the 2019 PIAA 6A boys' basketball championship. The runner-up finish brings the Rams' run through the state playoffs and their season to a close.

The Rams had opportunities at the end of regualtion, the first overtime, and the second to win it, but Kennedy Catholic's defense prevailed.

The state title is the fourth straight for Kennedy Catholic.