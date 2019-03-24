Pens prevail over Phantoms in overtime

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-4 in overtime at the PPL Center on Saturday night to complete the home-and-home series between the two rivals this weekend. The Phantoms, who are still in the playof hunt, picked up three standings points between the two games.

Philip Samuelsson, Greg Carey, Cole Bardreau, and Byron Froese all found the back of the net for the Phantoms, who overcame a two-goalk deficit in the game.

The Penguins used an empty net to mount an offensive attack at the end of the third period and scored the equalizier with less than one minute left. The Pens then went on to win the game just 62 seconds int overtime.

The Phantoms start a road trip on Wednesday against Rochester.