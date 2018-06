Phantoms announce date for home opener Video

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced their home opener for the 2018-19 season will be on October 6.

The team also released other guaranteed dates that will feature home games at the PPL Center. They are:

Nov. 10

Nov. 24

Dec. 8

Jan. 12

Jan. 19

Earlier this off-season the organization announced the Flyers in the Valley game for Sept. 21.