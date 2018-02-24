Phantoms fall 2-1 to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Friday night. The Crunch broke a 1-1 tie late in the third period to secure the win. The loss snaps an eight-game point streak for the Phantoms.
The loss is the first for LV since Feb. 3.
Michael Bournival scored with game-winner for Syracuse with 2:44 left in the contest.
Matt Read scored the lone goal for the Phantoms. It was his seventh of the season.
With the loss, the Phantoms fell to 35-14-7.
The team concludes its current road trip on Saturday night at the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 7 p.m.