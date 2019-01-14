Sports

Phantoms fall short on the road in Hershey 5-4

Posted: Jan 13, 2019 10:14 PM EST

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Phantoms came up short on the road Sunday against the rival Bears in the Giant Center. 

The Hershey Bears forced a goalie change at the 6:36 mark of the first period, after scoring three goals on starter Branden Komm. 

A majority of the Phantoms offensive production came off the stick of Taylor Leier who scored two goals and assisted on a third. Connor Bunnamen and Mike Vecchione scored the other two Phantoms goals. 

Alex Lyon recorded 18 saves on 20 shots in relief of starter Komm, following his mid game entry early in the first period. 

The Phantoms return to the ice at home on Wednesday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

