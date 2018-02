BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms rallied late in the game to scored a 2-1 win over the Binghamton Devils on Saturday night.

The game-winning goal was scored by Chris Conner with 18:05 left in the game. The goal was his 13th of the season.

John Muse logged 26 saves in the road win.

The team returns to the PPL Center on March 2.