Phantoms take 2-1 lead over Bruins

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored early and often in a 4-1 home playoff win at the PPL Center on Friday night over the Providence Bruins in the AHL playoffs. With the victory, the Phantoms took a 2-1 lead over the Bruins in the series.

LV jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first period via goals from Philippe Myers and Oskar Lindblom. Lindblom tacked on another later and Mike Vecchione scored the insurance goal to ice the victory.

Dustin Tokarski registered 32 saves in goal for Lehigh Valley.

The series resumes on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.