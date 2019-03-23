Sports

Phantoms take first game of home-and-home with Pens

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Friday night inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in what was the front end of a home-and-home series this weekend between the rivals. Nic Aube-Kubel piloted the Phantoms to the road win as he scored twice for Lehigh Valley.

In addittion to Aube-Kubel finding the back of the net, Chris Conner notched the third score for LV. The Phantoms out shot the Penguins 32-28 imn the game.

Both teams struggled offensively in power play situations. Both squads went 0-5 in power plays.

Alex Lyon recorded 26 saves in the winning effort the Phantoms in goal.

The two teams will face off again, this time at the PPL Center, on Saturday night. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.

